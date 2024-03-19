 Alcatel 1t 10 2020 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Alcatel 1T 10 2020

Alcatel 1T 10 2020 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4080 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel 1T 10 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel 1T 10 2020 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹10,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v10 (Q)
4080 mAh
2 GB
450 grams
Alcatel 1T 10 2020 Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel 1T 10 2020 in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Alcatel 1T 10 2020 base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Alcatel 1T 10 2020

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Alcatel TKEE Mini
  • 1.5 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Yellow
₹6,999
Alcatel 1T 7 2020
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Alcatel 3T 10 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,990
Alcatel 1T 10 2020 Competitors

Lenovo Tab 7
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Slate Black
₹10,499
DOMO Slate X17s
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹9,990
Lenovo Tab M7 LTE 32GB
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Iron Grey
₹6,450 ₹9,900
Wishtel IRA W7258
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹9,725
Alcatel 1t 10 2020 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    4080 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4080 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size)

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Black

  • Weight

    450 grams

  • Width

    162.2 mm

  • Thickness

    9.5 mm

  • Height

    243.2 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    75.24 %

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    August 26, 2021 (Official)

  • Model

    1T 10 2020

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8300

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8167

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 22 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Alcatel 1T 10 2020 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

    Alcatel 1t 10 2020