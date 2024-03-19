 Alcatel A3 10 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Home Tablets in India Alcatel Tablet Alcatel A3 10

Alcatel A3 10

Alcatel A3 10 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 8,720 in India with Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel A3 10 from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel A3 10 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AlcatelA310_Capacity_4600mAh
AlcatelA310_Ram_2GB
AlcatelA310_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹8,720
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
2 GB
465 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Alcatel A3 10 Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel A3 10 in India is Rs. 8,720.  This is the Alcatel A3 10 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Volcano Black.

Alcatel A3 10

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Volcano Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Alcatel Temporis VOIP IP251G

Alcatel Temporis VOIP IP251G (PoE) with 2 Gigabit Ethernet Ports
₹7,500
Buy Now
43% off

Alcatel T-2020 Antique Phone with Caller ID and handsfree Function

Alcatel T-2020 Antique Phone with Caller ID and handsfree Function
₹13,990 ₹8,015
Buy Now

Alcatel VOIP Phone Temporis IP301G with PoE & 4 VoIP Accounts

Alcatel VOIP Phone Temporis IP301G with PoE & 4 VoIP Accounts
₹9,000
Buy Now

More from Alcatel

Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Alcatel A3 10 Alcatel 3t 8 2020
Alcatel TKEE Mini
  • 1.5 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Yellow
₹6,999
Check Details
Alcatel A3 10 Alcatel Tkee Mini
Alcatel 1T 7 2020
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Check Details
Alcatel A3 10 Alcatel 1t 7 2020
Alcatel 3T 10 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,990
Check Details
Alcatel A3 10 Alcatel 3t 10 2020
Alcatel Tablets

Alcatel A3 10 Competitors

Micromax Canvas Tab P680
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Check Details
Alcatel A3 10 Micromax Canvas Tab P680
Alcatel 1T 10
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Premium Black
₹8,999
Check Details
Alcatel A3 10 Alcatel 1t 10
DOMO Slate X17s
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹9,990
Check Details
Alcatel A3 10 Domo Slate X17s
Smartbeats S5
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,999
Check Details
Alcatel A3 10 Smartbeats S5

Alcatel A3 10 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    4600 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Colours

    Volcano Black

  • Height

    260 mm

  • Width

    155 mm

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.65 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Launch Date

    June 15, 2017 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Model

    A3 10

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8735B

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 12 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Alcatel A3 10 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Alcatel A3 10