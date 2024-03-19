 Alcatel Pop 4 10 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Alcatel Pop 4 10

Alcatel Pop 4 10 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel Pop 4 10 from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel Pop 4 10 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AlcatelPop410_Capacity_5830mAh
AlcatelPop410_Ram_2GB
AlcatelPop410_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32189/heroimage/alcatel-pop-4-10-tablet-large-1.jpg_AlcatelPop410_3
Key Specs
₹10,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
449 grams
Alcatel Pop 4 10 Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel Pop 4 10 in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Alcatel Pop 4 10 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver.

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Alcatel Tablets

Alcatel Pop 4 10 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    5830 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Height

    259.2 mm

  • Width

    155.8 mm

  • Colours

    Silver

  • Weight

    449 grams

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.5 %

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    February 16, 2018 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Model

    Pop 4 10

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Graphics

    Adreno 505

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Alcatel Pop 4 10 News

