Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi Cellular 32gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

 Apple iPad 2018 WiFi Cellular 32GB Price in India, Full Specifications & Reviews
Apple iPad 2018 WiFi Cellular 32GB

Apple iPad 2018 WiFi Cellular 32GB is a iOS v11.3 tablet, available price is Rs 34,900 in India with Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr) Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad 2018 WiFi Cellular 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad 2018 WiFi Cellular 32GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹34,900
9.7 inches (24.64 cm)
Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)
iOS v11.3
2 GB
478 grams
Apple iPad 2018 WiFi Cellular 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad 2018 WiFi Cellular 32GB in India is Rs. 34,900.  This is the Apple iPad 2018 WiFi Cellular 32GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Space Grey. ...Read More

Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi Cellular 32gb Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Resolution

    1.2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(31 mm focal length)

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Width

    169.5 mm

  • Build Material

    Case: Aluminium Back: Aluminium

  • Height

    240 mm

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Space Grey

  • Weight

    478 grams

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.63 %

  • Screen Size

    9.7 inches (24.64 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Launch Date

    April 20, 2018 (Official)

  • Operating System

    iOS v11.3

  • Model

    iPad 2018 WiFi Cellular 32GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GT7600 Plus

  • Chipset

    Apple A10 Fusion APL1024

  • Processor

    Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)

  • Coprocessor

    M10 Motion

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Applications

    Face Time, Siri, iTunes Store, iBooks, Podcasts, Find My Phone, Find My Friends.

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Apple iPad 2018 WiFi Cellular 32GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

    Apple Ipad 2018 Wifi Cellular 32gb