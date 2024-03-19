 Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB

Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB

Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB is a iOS v12.0 tablet, available price is Rs 69,900 in India with Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.59 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AppleIPadPro11WiFiCellular256GB_Capacity_7812mAh
AppleIPadPro11WiFiCellular256GB_RAM_4GB
AppleIPadPro11WiFiCellular256GB_ScreenSize_11inches(27.94cm)
Key Specs
₹69,900
11 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.59 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
iOS v12.0
4 GB
468 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB in India is Rs. 69,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver and Space Grey. ...Read More

Apple IPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB

(4 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Silver, Space Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
6% off

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip

Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)
₹61,900 ₹58,400
Buy Now
4% off

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
₹69,900 ₹66,900
Buy Now
6% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Purple
₹79,900 ₹74,900
Buy Now

More from Apple

3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 2TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 2 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹216,191 ₹222,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi 2tb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹108,900 ₹111,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 512gb
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 1TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹166,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 1tb
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹137,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb
Apple Tablets

Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB Competitors

37% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Beige
₹89,999 ₹141,999
Buy Now
Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹74,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
Apple iPad Air 2022
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹74,990
Check Details
Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Air 2022
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 WiFi 512GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹85,900
Check Details
Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 Wifi 512gb

Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7812 mAh

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Colours

    Silver, Space Grey

  • Weight

    468 grams

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Width

    178.5 mm

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1688 x 2388 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    11 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    266 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.38 %

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Operating System

    iOS v12.0

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB

  • Launch Date

    November 16, 2018 (Official)

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 2000(band 23) / 1900(band 25) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (seven-core graphics)

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Vortex + 1.59 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)

  • Chipset

    Apple A12X Bionic

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Applications

    FaceTime audio, iPad to any FaceTime-enabled device over Wi-Fi or cellular

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi Cellular 256GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi Cellular 256gb