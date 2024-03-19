 Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgna3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M1/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Big Sur) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
AppleMacBookAirM1MGNA3HN/AUltrabook(AppleM1/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSBigSur)_BatteryLife_15Hrs
AppleMacBookAirM1MGNA3HN/AUltrabook(AppleM1/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSBigSur)_Capacity_8GB
AppleMacBookAirM1MGNA3HN/AUltrabook(AppleM1/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSBigSur)_DisplaySize_13.3Inches(33.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P141592/heroimage/apple-m1-mgna3hn-a-141592-v1-large-1.jpg_AppleMacBookAirM1MGNA3HN/AUltrabook(AppleM1/8GB/512GBSSD/macOSBigSur)_3

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGNA3HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGNA3HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Big Sur laptop, available price is Rs 131,590 in India with Apple M1 Processor , 15 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Air M1 MGNA3HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Air M1 MGNA3HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Silver
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGNA3HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M1/8 GB/512 GB SSD/macOS Big Sur) Variants & Price

The price for the Apple MacBook Air M1 MGNA3HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 131,590.  It comes in the following colors: Silver. The status of Apple MacBook Air M1 MGNA3HN A Ultrabook is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

13.3 Inches

Operating System

macOS Big Sur

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Apple M1

Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgna3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M1/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Big Sur) Latest Update

Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgna3hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
10
Battery
8
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    15 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    30 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Pixel Density

    227 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Size

    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

  • Display Features

    Quad LED Backlit IPS Display (227 PPI 400 nits Brightness Wide Colour (P3) True Tone Technology)

  • Weight

    1.29 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Thickness

    10.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Operating System

    macOS Big Sur

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    304.1 x 212.4 x 10.9 mm

  • Model

    M1 MGNA3HN/A

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Wide Stereo Sound, Support for Dolby Atmos Playback

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Three-mic Array with Directional Beamforming

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Processor

    Apple M1

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Magic Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
