Apple Macbook Air M3 Mryu3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M3/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos Sonoma) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

Apple MacBook Air M3 MRYU3HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Air M3 MRYU3HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Sonoma laptop, speculated price is Rs 134,900 in India with Apple M3 Processor , 18 Hrs Battery and RAM.
256 GB
Apple MacBook Air M3 MRYU3HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M3/8 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS Sonoma) Variants & Price

The price for the Apple MacBook Air M3 MRYU3HN A Ultrabook in India is expected to be Rs. 134,900.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Midnight. The status of Apple MacBook Air M3 MRYU3HN A Ultrabook is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.3 Inches

Operating System

macOS Sonoma

SSD Capacity

256 GB

Processor

Apple M3

Apple Macbook Air M3 Mryu3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M3/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos Sonoma) Latest Update

Apple Macbook Air M3 Mryu3hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    18 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.3 Inches (38.86 cm)

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    2880 x 1864 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Liquid Retina Display LED-Backlit Display With IPS Technology Native Resolution at 224 Pixels Per Inch 500 Nits Brightness

  • Operating System

    macOS Sonoma

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    M3 MRYU3HN/A

  • Colour

    Midnight

  • Thickness

    11.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Weight

    1.51 Kg weight

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Atmos

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built In Speakers

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Three-Mic Array With Directional Beamforming, Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum Microphone Modes, Enhanced Voice Clarity In Audio and Video Calls

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    MacBook Air, USB-C Power Adapter, USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable (2 m)

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Apple M3

  • Number of Cores

    8

  • Pointing Device

    Force Touch Trackpad

  • Keyboard

    Magic Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
