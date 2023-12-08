 Apple Macbook Pro 16 Ultrabook (core I7 9th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/macos Catalina/4 Gb) Price in India(08 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook is a macOS Catalina laptop, available price is Rs 233,994 in India with Intel Core i7 (9th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
AppleMacBookPro16Ultrabook(CoreI79thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/macOSCatalina/4GB)_BatteryLife_11Hrs
1/1 AppleMacBookPro16Ultrabook(CoreI79thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/macOSCatalina/4GB)_BatteryLife_11Hrs
Key Specs
₹233,994
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7 (9th Gen)
1 TB
macOS Catalina
3072 x 1920 Pixels
2 Kg weight
11 Hrs
Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook in India is Rs. 233,994.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook (Core I7 9th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/macOS Catalina/4 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Apple Macbook Pro 16 Ultrabook Full Specifications

  • 3 Cell
  • 96 W AC Adapter W
  • 11 Hrs
  • Li-Po
  • 3072 x 1920 Pixels
  • Quad HD LED Backlit IPS Retina Display (500 nits Brightness Wide Color (P3) True Tone Technology)
  • LED
  • No
  • 226 ppi
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • Space Grey
  • 16.2 Millimeter thickness
  • macOS Catalina
  • Apple
  • 2 Kg weight
  • MacBook Pro 16
  • 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
  • 2666 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • Built in Speaker
  • Built in Three Array Microphone
  • 720p HD
  • High-Fidelity Six-Speaker System with Force-Cancelling Woofers, Wide Stereo Sound, Support for Dolby Atmos Playback, Studio-Quality Three-Mic Array with High Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Directional Beamforming
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • Intel Core i7 (9th Gen)
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500M
  • 4 GB
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing and Multi-Touch gestures
  • No
  • Full-size Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar
  • Touchbar
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3
  • Yes
  • 1 TB
