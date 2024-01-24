 Asus Chromebook C423na Ec0521 Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
AsusChromebookC423NA-EC0521Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_Capacity_4GB
AsusChromebookC423NA-EC0521Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P147951/heroimage/asus-c423na-ec0521-147951-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusChromebookC423NA-EC0521Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P147951/heroimage/asus-c423na-ec0521-147951-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusChromebookC423NA-EC0521Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P147951/heroimage/asus-c423na-ec0521-147951-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusChromebookC423NA-EC0521Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P147951/heroimage/asus-c423na-ec0521-147951-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusChromebookC423NA-EC0521Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P147951/heroimage/asus-c423na-ec0521-147951-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusChromebookC423NA-EC0521Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/64GBSSD/GoogleChrome)_6

Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop

Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 17,980 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop now with free delivery.
Silver
64 GB
Asus Chromebook C423NA-EC0521 Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB SSD/Google Chrome) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop in India is Rs. 17,980.  It comes in the following colors: Silver. The status of Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

46% OFF

Infinix INBook X1 Neo XL22 Laptop Intel Celeron Quad Core 8 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 11
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB SSD
  • Blue
₹18,890 ₹35,000
Asus Chromebook C423na Ec0521 Laptop Infinix Inbook X1 Neo Xl22 Laptop Intel Celeron Quad Core 8 Gb 256 Gb Ssd Windows 11
41% OFF

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop
  • 4GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Star Black
₹19,990 ₹33,990
Asus Chromebook C423na Ec0521 Laptop Asus Vivobook Go 15 E510ma Ej001w Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 1 11IGL05 81VT009UIN Laptop
  • 4GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Platinum Grey
₹23,250
Asus Chromebook C423na Ec0521 Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 1 11igl05 81vt009uin Laptop

Asus X543MA GQ1015T Laptop
  • 4GB RAM | 1tb
  • Transparent Silver
₹20,990
Asus Chromebook C423na Ec0521 Laptop Asus X543ma Gq1015t Laptop
Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Google Chrome

SSD Capacity

64 GB

Processor

Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350

Asus Chromebook C423na Ec0521 Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Latest Update

Asus Chromebook C423na Ec0521 Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit LCD Glossy Display (16:9 NTSC: 45% Color Gamut 200nits Brightness 78% Screen-to-body Ratio)

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    322 x 228 x 16.1 mm

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Operating System

    Google Chrome

  • Weight

    1.34 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Thickness

    16.1 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    C423NA-EC0521

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 500

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350

  • Clockspeed

    1.1 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    64 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop

    Asus Chromebook C423na Ec0521 Laptop
