Asus Chromebook C423na Ec0521 Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 17,980 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop now with free delivery.

Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 17,980 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop now with free delivery.

Asus Chromebook C423NA-EC0521 Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB SSD/Google Chrome) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop in India is Rs. 17,980. It comes in the following colors: Silver. The status of Asus Chromebook C423NA EC0521 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check