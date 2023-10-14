Asus E410ka Ek001w Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus E410KA EK001W Laptop Asus E410KA EK001W Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 20,994 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core - N4500 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus E410KA EK001W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus E410KA EK001W Laptop now with free delivery.