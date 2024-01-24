 Asus Proart Studiobook Pro 16 Oled H7600zw L911ws Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(13 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED H7600ZW L911WS Laptop

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED H7600ZW L911WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 239,990 in India with Intel Core i9-12900H Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED H7600ZW L911WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED H7600ZW L911WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Mineral Black
1 TB
Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED H7600ZW-L911WS Laptop (Core I9 12th Gen/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED H7600ZW L911WS Laptop in India is Rs. 239,990.  It comes in the following colors: Mineral Black. The status of Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED H7600ZW L911WS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

16 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i9-12900H

Asus Proart Studiobook Pro 16 Oled H7600zw L911ws Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Proart Studiobook Pro 16 Oled H7600zw L911ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    10 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2400 Pixels

  • Brightness

    550 nits

  • Display Features

    4K (3840 x 2400) OLED 16:10 Aspect Ratio 0.2ms Response Time 550nits HDR Peak Brightness 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut PANTONE Validated Glossy Display SGS Eye Care Display Screen-to-Body Ratio: 85

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Pixel Density

    283 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Weight

    2.40 Kg weight

  • Model

    H7600ZW-L911WS

  • Colour

    Mineral Black

  • Thickness

    21 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    362 x 264 x 21 mm

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Capacity

    32 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Memory Layout

    2*16 Gigabyte

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Clockspeed

    2.5 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i9-12900H

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

