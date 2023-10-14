Asus Rog Zephyrus Duo 16 Gx650pz Nm047ws Laptop (amd Hexadeca Core Ryzen 9/32 Gb/2 Tb Ssd/windows 11/12 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650PZ NM047WS Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650PZ NM047WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 379,990 in India with AMD Hexadeca Core Ryzen 9 - 7945HX Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650PZ NM047WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650PZ NM047WS Laptop now with free delivery.