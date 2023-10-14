Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga502gu Pb73 Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 7/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502GU PB73 Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502GU PB73 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 153,449 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 7-3750H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502GU PB73 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502GU PB73 Laptop now with free delivery.