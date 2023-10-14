Asus Rog Zephyrus S17 Gx701lv Ev003t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV EV003T Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV EV003T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 183,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV EV003T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV EV003T Laptop now with free delivery.