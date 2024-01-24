Asus Transformer Book T100ta Dk066h Laptop (atom Quad Core/2 Gb/500 Gb 32 Gb Ssd/windows 8 1) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Transformer Book T100TA-DK066H Laptop (Atom Quad Core/2 GB/500 GB 32 GB SSD/Windows 8 1)
(32 GB SSD500 GB HDD,2 GB RAM DDR3,10.1 Inches (25.65 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Asus Transformer Book T100TA DK066H Laptop in India is Rs. 21,900. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
