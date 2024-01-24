Asus Transformer Book T100ta Dk066h Laptop (atom Quad Core/2 Gb/500 Gb 32 Gb Ssd/windows 8 1) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Transformer Book T100TA DK066H Laptop Asus Transformer Book T100TA DK066H Laptop is a Windows 8.1 laptop, available price is Rs 21,900 in India with Intel Atom Quad-Core Z3745 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Transformer Book T100TA DK066H Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Transformer Book T100TA DK066H Laptop now with free delivery.