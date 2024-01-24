Asus Vivobook 14 E410ka Ek103ws Laptop (intel Pentium Quad Core/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Laptop
Asus Laptop E410Ka-Ek103Ws Intel Pqc-N6000//8G/256 Pcie Ssd/Star Black/14 Inches Fhd/1Y International Warranty + Mcafee/Windows 11 + Office H&S/Numberpad/
The starting price for the Asus VivoBook 14 E410KA EK103WS Laptop in India is Rs. 29,999. At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook 14 E410KA EK103WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 28,780. It comes in the following colors: Star Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.