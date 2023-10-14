Asus Vivobook 14 X1402za Ek312ws Laptop (core I3 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EK312WS Laptop Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EK312WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1220P (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EK312WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EK312WS Laptop now with free delivery.