Asus Vivobook 14 X415ja Eb362ts Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EB362TS Laptop Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EB362TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 41,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EB362TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EB362TS Laptop now with free delivery.