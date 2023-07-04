Asus Vivobook 14 X415ka Bv121ws Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X415KA BV121WS Laptop Asus VivoBook 14 X415KA BV121WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 28,990 in India with Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X415KA BV121WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X415KA BV121WS Laptop now with free delivery.