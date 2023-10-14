Asus Vivobook 16 X1605vab Mb322ws Laptop (core I3 13th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VAB MB322WS Laptop Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VAB MB322WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VAB MB322WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VAB MB322WS Laptop now with free delivery.