 Asus Vivobook M415da Ek322ts Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus Vivobook M415DA EK322TS Laptop

Asus Vivobook M415DA EK322TS Laptop

Asus Vivobook M415DA EK322TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 34,800 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook M415DA EK322TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook M415DA EK322TS Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusVivobookM415DA-EK322TSLaptop(AMDDualCoreRyzen3/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 AsusVivobookM415DA-EK322TSLaptop(AMDDualCoreRyzen3/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹34,800
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.6 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Asus Vivobook M415DA EK322TS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Vivobook M415DA EK322TS Laptop in India is Rs. 34,800.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.

The starting price for the Asus Vivobook M415DA EK322TS Laptop in India is Rs. 34,800.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.

Asus Vivobook M415DA-EK322TS Laptop (AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Asus Vivobook M415da Ek322ts Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 37 W AC Adapter W
  • 2 Cell
Display Details
  • Full HD NanoEdge Bezel 82% Screen-To-Body Ratio Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 157 ppi
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • LED
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 1.6 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Asus
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • M415DA-EK322TS
  • Platinum Grey
  • 325 x 216 x 20 mm
Memory
  • 12 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 2400 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • AMD Radeon
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Asus
Icon
icon29% OFF
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ322WS Laptop
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon31% OFF
Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon 256 GB SSD
icon21% OFF
icon25% OFF
Asus VivoBook S14 S3402ZA LY522WS Laptop
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
Asus Laptops Icon
Asus Vivobook M415DA EK322TS Laptop Competitors
Icon
icon23% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE011UIN
  • Icon1 TB HDD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon10% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 C563104WIN9
  • Icon1 TB HDD
  • Icon4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon35% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 81WB012DIN Laptop
  • Icon256 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon37% OFF
HP 15s eq2143au
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Asus Vivobook M415DA EK322TS Laptop News

ASUS VivoBook 15
Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops
22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs
22 Aug 2022
Asus
Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India
22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14
Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system
22 Aug 2022
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops Icon

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops Icon
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
(16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹65,000
₹99,990
Buy Now
Asus VivoBook Go 15 OLED E1504GA NJ322WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
₹38,990
₹50,990
Buy Now
HP 15s ey2001AU
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹44,100
₹46,000
Buy Now
HP 15s ey1509AU
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹23,999
₹36,000
Buy Now
Latest Laptops Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Asus Vivobook M415da Ek322ts Laptop