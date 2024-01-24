 Asus Vivobook Max X541ua Xo217t Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus Vivobook Max X541UA XO217T Laptop

Asus Vivobook Max X541UA XO217T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook Max X541UA XO217T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook Max X541UA XO217T Laptop now with free delivery.
Asus Vivobook Max X541UA-XO217T Laptop (Core I3 6th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus Vivobook Max X541UA XO217T Laptop in India is Rs. 29,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Asus Vivobook Max X541UA XO217T Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i3-6006U

Asus Vivobook Max X541ua Xo217t Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Latest Update

Asus Vivobook Max X541ua Xo217t Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    36 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381.4 x 251.5 x 27.6 mm

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    1.9 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Model

    X541UA-XO217T

  • Thickness

    27.6 Millimeter thickness

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    1600 Mhz

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Sound Technologies

    ASUS SonicMaster Technology

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 620

  • Clockspeed

    2.3 Ghz

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Optical Drive

    SuperMulti DVD R/W

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

