Asus Vivobook Pro 15 M6500qf Hn541ws Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

 Asus Vivobook Pro 15 M6500qf Hn541ws Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
AsusVivoBookPro15M6500QF-HN541WSLaptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
AsusVivoBookPro15M6500QF-HN541WSLaptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P158633/heroimage/asus-m6500qf-hn541ws-158633-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBookPro15M6500QF-HN541WSLaptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P158633/heroimage/asus-m6500qf-hn541ws-158633-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBookPro15M6500QF-HN541WSLaptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P158633/heroimage/asus-m6500qf-hn541ws-158633-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBookPro15M6500QF-HN541WSLaptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_4

Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500QF HN541WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500QF HN541WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 38,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500QF HN541WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500QF HN541WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Quiet Blue
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500QF-HN541WS Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500QF HN541WS Laptop in India is Rs. 38,990.  It comes in the following colors: Quiet Blue. The status of Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500QF HN541WS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 M6500qf Hn541ws Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 M6500qf Hn541ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    120 W

  • Fast Charging Support

    Yes

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare Display Having 16:9 Aspect Ratio 144Hz Refresh Rate 250 Nits Brightness

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Model

    M6500QF-HN541WS

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Quiet Blue

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Weight

    1.80 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359.8 x 234.3 x 19.9 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Harman/ Kardon (Mainstream)

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Array Microphones

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Processor

    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Clockspeed

    4.2 Ghz

  • Number Of Cores

    6

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500QF HN541WS Laptop

