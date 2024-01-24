Asus Vivobook Ultra 15 X513ea Bq313ts Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 X513EA BQ313TS Laptop Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 X513EA BQ313TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 45,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 X513EA BQ313TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 X513EA BQ313TS Laptop now with free delivery.