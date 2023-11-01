 Asus X200ma Kx234d Laptop (celeron Quad Core 4th Gen/2 Gb/500 Gb/dos) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus X200MA KX234D Laptop

Asus X200MA KX234D Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 20,599 in India with Intel Celeron Quad Core N2930 Processor , 4.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus X200MA KX234D Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus X200MA KX234D Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹20,599
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
Intel Celeron Quad Core N2930
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.2 Kg weight (Light-weight)
4.5 Hrs
Asus X200MA KX234D Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus X200MA KX234D Laptop in India is Rs. 20,599.  At Amazon, the Asus X200MA KX234D Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 16,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Asus X200MA KX234D Laptop in India is Rs. 20,599.  At Amazon, the Asus X200MA KX234D Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 16,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus Eeebook 12 Celeron Dual Intel Core 4 Gb 64 Gb Emmc Storage Windows 10 Home E210Ma Gj012T Thin And Light Laptop

Asus Eeebook 12 Celeron Dual Intel Core - (4 Gb/64 Gb Emmc Storage/Windows 10 Home) E210Ma-Gj012T Thin And Light Laptop (11.6 Inches, Peacock Blue, 1.05 Kg)
₹27,990 ₹16,990
Buy Now
Asus X200ma Kx234d Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4.5 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 135 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
  • LED
  • LED Backlit Display
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
General Information
  • DOS
  • 1.2 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • X200MA-KX234D
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • 302 x 25.6 x 30.4 mm
  • 30.4 Millimeter thickness
  • Asus
Memory
  • DDR3
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 1 x 2 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • 2 DIMM
  • 2 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • Asus SonicMaster
Networking
  • 4
  • Yes
  • 4.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • Intel HD Graphics
  • Intel Celeron Quad Core N2930
Peripherals
  • Standard Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
Storage
  • 500 GB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 500 GB
    Asus X200ma Kx234d Laptop