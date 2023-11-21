 Asus X541na Go008 Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/500 Gb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
AsusX541NA-GO008Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/500GB/DOS)_Capacity_4GB
AsusX541NA-GO008Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/500GB/DOS)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P120656/heroimage/asus-x541na-go008-laptop-celeron-dual-core-4-gb-500-gb-dos-120656-v3-large-1.jpg_AsusX541NA-GO008Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/500GB/DOS)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P120656/heroimage/asus-x541na-go008-laptop-celeron-dual-core-4-gb-500-gb-dos-120656-v3-large-1.jpg_AsusX541NA-GO008Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/500GB/DOS)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P120656/heroimage/asus-x541na-go008-laptop-celeron-dual-core-4-gb-500-gb-dos-120656-v3-large-1.jpg_AsusX541NA-GO008Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/500GB/DOS)_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P120656/heroimage/asus-x541na-go008-laptop-celeron-dual-core-4-gb-500-gb-dos-120656-v3-large-1.jpg_AsusX541NA-GO008Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/500GB/DOS)_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P120656/heroimage/asus-x541na-go008-laptop-celeron-dual-core-4-gb-500-gb-dos-120656-v3-large-1.jpg_AsusX541NA-GO008Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/500GB/DOS)_6

Asus X541NA GO008 Laptop

Asus X541NA GO008 Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 17,980 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus X541NA GO008 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus X541NA GO008 Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

DOS

HDD Capacity

500 GB

Processor

Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350

Asus X541NA GO008 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus X541NA GO008 Laptop in India is Rs. 17,980.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus X541NA-GO008 Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/500 GB/DOS)

(500 GB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR3,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Asus Laptops

Asus X541na Go008 Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    33 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Display

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Model

    X541NA-GO008

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Thickness

    27.6 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381.4 x 251.5 x 27.6 mm

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    2.0 Kg weight

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    12 GB

  • RAM speed

    1600 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Sound Technologies

    Sonic Master Audio

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio Solution

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Webcam Resolution

    0.3 MP

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD Graphics

  • Clockspeed

    1.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Optical Drive

    DVD R/W Writer

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Hdd Capacity

    500 GB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    500 GB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD type

    SATA
