Dell Alienware M15 R7 (icc C780016win8) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Gaming Alienware m15 R7 Laptop
Dell Gaming Alienware m15 R7 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7-6800H/ 16GB/ 512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6)/ 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD 165 Hz/Win 11 + MSO'21 (ICC-C780014WIN8, Dark Side of The Moon)
The starting price for the Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780016WIN8 Laptop in India is Rs. 176,999. At Amazon, the Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780016WIN8 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 151,689. It comes in the following colors: Dark Side Of the Moon. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.