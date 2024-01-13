 Dell Alienware M15 R7 (icc C780016win8) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780016WIN8 Laptop

Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780016WIN8 Laptop

Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780016WIN8 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 176,999 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780016WIN8 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780016WIN8 Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 13 January 2024
DellAlienwareM15R7(ICC-C780016WIN8)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 DellAlienwareM15R7(ICC-C780016WIN8)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹176,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.42 Kg weight
₹151,689 21% OFF
Buy Now

Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780016WIN8 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780016WIN8 Laptop in India is Rs. 176,999.  At Amazon, the Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780016WIN8 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 151,689.  It comes in the following colors: Dark Side ...Read More

21% off

Dell Gaming Alienware m15 R7 Laptop

Dell Gaming Alienware m15 R7 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7-6800H/ 16GB/ 512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6)/ 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD 165 Hz/Win 11 + MSO'21 (ICC-C780014WIN8, Dark Side of The Moon)
₹192,717 ₹151,689
Buy Now
Out of Stock
19% off

Dell G15 5530 Gaming Laptop

Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13650HX Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4060, 8GB GDDR6/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 165Hz, 3ms sRGB-100%/Win 11 + MSO'21+ McAfee 15 Month/Quantum White/ 2.65kg
₹185,246 ₹149,290
Buy Now
27% off

Dell Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop

Dell Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7-7745HX/16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/16 (40.64cm) QHD+ 165Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB/NVIDIA RTX 4060, 8 GB GDDR6/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Dark Metallic Moon/3.23kg
₹257,298 ₹188,990
Buy Now
18% off

Dell Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop

Dell Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13620H Processor/16GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6/14'' (35.56cm) QHD+ 165Hz, 3ms, 300nits/Win 11 + MSO'21/McAfee 15 Month/Lunar Silver/2.08kg
₹250,916 ₹205,490
Buy Now

Dell Alienware M15 R7 Icc C780016win8 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 6 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 86 W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 165 Hz
  • 141 ppi
  • FHD 1920x1080 165Hz Non-Touch AG WVA LED-Backlit Narrow Border
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • 356.20 x 239 x 27 mm
  • 27 Millimeter thickness
  • M15 R7 (ICC-C780016WIN8)
  • Dell
  • Dark Side Of the Moon
  • 2.42 Kg weight
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • DDR5
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 2
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 5.2
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • 6 GB
  • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Alienware M Series per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard - US/International
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Dell Alienware M15 R7 Icc C780016win8 Laptop