Dell Alienware X15 R2 (d569942win9) Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/16 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Alienware X15 R2 D569942WIN9 Laptop Dell Alienware X15 R2 D569942WIN9 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 359,990 in India with Intel Core i9-12900H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Alienware X15 R2 D569942WIN9 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Alienware X15 R2 D569942WIN9 Laptop now with free delivery.