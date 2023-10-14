Dell G7 15 7588 (b568103win9) Laptop (core I9 8th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell G7 15 7588 (B568103WIN9) Laptop (Core I9 8th Gen/16 GB/1 TB 128 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB)
(128 GB SSD1 TB HDD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Dell G7 15 7588 B568103WIN9 Laptop in India is Rs. 144,990. It comes in the following colors: Licorice Black. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Dell G7 15 7588 B568103WIN9 Laptop in India is Rs. 144,990. It comes in the following colors: Licorice Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.