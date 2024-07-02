 Dell Inspiron 14 5445 (oin5445301201rinu1) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
DellInspiron145445(OIN5445301201RINU1)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_4Hrs
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Dell Inspiron 14 5445 OIN5445301201RINU1 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 14 5445 OIN5445301201RINU1 Laptop is a laptop, speculated price is Rs 68,999 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 8540U Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Ice Blue
1 TB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Dell Inspiron 14 5445 (OIN5445301201RINU1) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Dell Inspiron 14 5445 OIN5445301201RINU1 Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 68,999.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Ice Blue. The status of Dell Inspiron 14 5445 OIN5445301201RINU1 Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Processor

AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 8540U

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Capacity

16 GB

Dell Inspiron 14 5445 (oin5445301201rinu1) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Dell Inspiron 14 5445 Oin5445301201rinu1 Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
4
Performance
4
Battery
2
Display
-
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    4 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1200 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    162 ppi

  • Display Features

    FHD Plus Display

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Weight

    1.61 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Model

    5445 (OIN5445301201RINU1)

  • Colour

    Ice Blue

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • RAM speed

    5600 Mhz

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Speakers

    Stereo

  • Audio Solution

    Wavemax Pro

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Processor

    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 8540U

  • Number of Cores

    6

  • Clock-speed

    3.1 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    1

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Dell Inspiron 14 5445 OIN5445301201RINU1 Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Dell Laptop   /   Dell Inspiron 14 5445 OIN5445301201RINU1 Laptop
