Dell Inspiron 15 3515 (d560527win9s) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3515 D560527WIN9S Laptop Dell Inspiron 15 3515 D560527WIN9S Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 46,599 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor and RAM.

1/4 2/4 3/4 View all Images View all Images 4/4 Key Specs Price ₹46,599 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.83 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Dell Inspiron 15 3515 D560527WIN9S Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3515 D560527WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 46,599. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. Dell Inspiron 15 3515 (D560527WIN9S) Laptop (AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) (512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size) 20% off 20% off Dell 15 2021 Inspiron 3511 15 6 inches FHD Display Intel Core i3 1115G4 Processer Laptop Dell 15 (2021) Inspiron 3511 15.6 inches FHD Display Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processer Laptop (8GB RAM 256GB SSD | Windows 11 + MS Office 21 | Integrated Graphics, Carbon Black (D560719WIN9B) 1.8kg) 25% off 25% off Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 8GB, 512GB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits, Platinum Silver (D560789WIN9S, 1.68Kgs)

Dell Inspiron 15 3515 D560527win9s Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Type LED

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Touchscreen No General Information Weight 1.83 Kg weight

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Colour Platinum Silver

Thickness 19 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Type 64-bit

Dimensions(WxDxH) 367 x 249 x 19 mm

Brand Dell

Model 15 3515 (D560527WIN9S) Memory Memory Layout 2x4 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4

Capacity 8 GB

RAM speed 2666 Mhz

Memory Slots 2 Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Sound Technologies Waves Maxx Audio Pro

Video Recording 720p HD

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader (3-in-1)

Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Wi-Fi Version 5 Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Clockspeed 2.6 Ghz

Graphic Processor AMD Radeon

Processor AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Chiclet Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Backlit Keyboard Yes Ports Microphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 2

Headphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

SD Card Reader Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?