Dell Vostro 14 3478 (b552507uin9) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 14 3478 B552507UIN9 Laptop Dell Vostro 14 3478 B552507UIN9 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 46,303 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 14 3478 B552507UIN9 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 14 3478 B552507UIN9 Laptop now with free delivery.