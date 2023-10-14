Dell Vostro 3405 (d552234win9b) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 3405 D552234WIN9B Laptop Dell Vostro 3405 D552234WIN9B Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 3405 D552234WIN9B Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 3405 D552234WIN9B Laptop now with free delivery.