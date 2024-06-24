 Dell Vostro 3520 VN3520VMN67001SDB1 Laptop Price in India (11 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | dell Laptop
Dell Vostro 3520 VN3520VMN67001SDB1 Laptop

Dell Vostro 3520 VN3520VMN67001SDB1 Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 3520 VN3520VMN67001SDB1 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 3520 VN3520VMN67001SDB1 Laptop now with free delivery.
Carbon Black
512 GB
Price : ₹37,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell Vostro 3520 (VN3520VMN67001SDB1) Laptop (Core I3 12th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Dell Vostro 3520 VN3520VMN67001SDB1 Laptop in India is Rs. 37,999 . It comes in the following colors: Carbon Black.

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Processor

Intel Core i3-1215U

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Capacity

8 GB

Dell Vostro 3520 (vn3520vmn67001sdb1) Laptop (core I3 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Dell Vostro 3520 Vn3520vmn67001sdb1 Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery Capacity

    41 Hrs

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    FHD 1920x1080 120Hz WVA Non-Touch Anti-Glare 250 nit Narrow Border LED-Backlit

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Thickness

    22.4 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Series

    Vostro

  • Weight

    1.66 Kg weight

  • Model

    3520 (VN3520VMN67001SDB1)

  • Colour

    Carbon Black

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2666 MT/s

  • Speakers

    Stereo

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Single Integrated Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen)

  • Number of Cores

    6

  • Clock-speed

    4.2 Ghz

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes, English International Non-Backlit Keyboard With Numeric Keypad

  • Keyboard

    English International Non- Keyboard With Numeric Keypad

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • HDMI Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

