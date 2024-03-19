 Domo Slate Sl31 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
DOMO Slate SL31

DOMO Slate SL31 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate SL31 from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate SL31 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024



Key Specs
₹6,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
2 GB
470 grams
Out of Stock

DOMO Slate SL31 Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate SL31 in India is Rs. 6,990.  This is the DOMO Slate SL31 base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

DOMO Slate SL31

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Domo Slate Sl31 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Standby time

    Up to 72 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • TalkTime

    Up to 2 Hours(2G)

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Weight

    470 grams

  • Thickness

    11 mm

  • Width

    168 mm

  • Height

    241 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.31 %

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Model

    Slate SL31

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)

  • Launch Date

    May 24, 2019 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT6582

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Architecture

    32 bit

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Domo Slate Sl31