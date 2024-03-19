 Domo Slate Slp5 Os9 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
DOMO Slate SLP5 OS9

DOMO Slate SLP5 OS9 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with Octa core, 1.6 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate SLP5 OS9 from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate SLP5 OS9 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
DOMOSlateSLP5OS9_Capacity_5020mAh
DOMOSlateSLP5OS9_Ram_2GB
DOMOSlateSLP5OS9_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹10,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.6 GHz
Android v9.0 (Pie)
2 GB
505 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

DOMO Slate SLP5 OS9 Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate SLP5 OS9 in India is Rs. 10,990.  This is the DOMO Slate SLP5 OS9 base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey.

DOMO Slate SLP5 OS9

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Domo Slate Slp5 Os9 Full Specifications

  • Standby time

    Up to 72 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    5020 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 4 Hours(2G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Colours

    Grey

  • Width

    162 mm

  • Weight

    505 grams

  • Height

    244 mm

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    75.09 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Launch Date

    February 21, 2022 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Model

    Slate SLP5 OS9

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.6 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
    Domo Slate Slp5 Os9