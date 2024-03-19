 Domo Slate X17s Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
DOMO Slate X17s

DOMO Slate X17s is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with Quad core, 1.8 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate X17s from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate X17s now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹9,990
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.8 GHz
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
2 GB
274 grams
DOMO Slate X17s Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate X17s in India is Rs. 9,990.  This is the DOMO Slate X17s base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Silver.

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Silver
Domo Slate X17s Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2950 mAh

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Height

    120 mm

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Silver

  • Width

    180 mm

  • Weight

    274 grams

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    64.05 %

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Model

    Slate X17s

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • Launch Date

    December 10, 2020 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.8 GHz

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 28 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Domo Slate X17s