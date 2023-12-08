 Google Nexus 9 16gb Wi Fi Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। google Tablet
Google Nexus 9 16GB Wi Fi is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 34,990 in India with Quad core, 2.3 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Nexus 9 16GB Wi Fi from HT Tech. Buy Google Nexus 9 16GB Wi Fi now with free delivery.
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹34,990
8.9 inches (22.61 cm)
Quad core, 2.3 GHz
Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
2 GB
425 grams
Google Nexus 9 16GB Wi Fi Price in India

The starting price for the Google Nexus 9 16GB Wi Fi in India is Rs. 34,990.  This is the Google Nexus 9 16GB Wi Fi base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, White and Sand. ...Read More

Google Nexus 9 16gb Wi Fi Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    6700 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    1.6 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Height

    228.2 mm

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Weight

    425 grams

  • Width

    153.6 mm

  • Colours

    Black, White, Sand

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    69.98 %

  • Pixel Density

    288 ppi

  • Screen Size

    8.9 inches (22.61 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Launch Date

    December 9, 2014 (Official)

  • Brand

    Google

  • Operating System

    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Nexus 9 16GB Wi-Fi

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.1

  • Chipset

    Nvidia Tegra K1

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2.3 GHz

  • Graphics

    Kepler

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
    Google Nexus 9 16gb Wi Fi