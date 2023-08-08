 Google Pixel 3 Xl Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 83,000 in India with 12.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor , 3430 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 3 XL from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 3 XL now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 08 August 2023
Key Specs
₹83,000
64 GB
6.3 inches (16 cm)
Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
12.2 MP
8 MP + 8 MP
3430 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Google mobiles price in India starts from Rs.17,999. HT Tech has 43 Google mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Google Pixel 3 Xl Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3430 mAh
  • 12.2 MP
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • 8 MP + 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3430 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes
  • F2.2
  • 4032 x 3024 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Dual
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(28 mm focal length) 8 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(19 mm focal length)
  • Yes
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant, IPX8
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 7.9 mm
  • Just Black, Not Pink , Clearly White
  • 158 mm
  • 76.7 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 184 grams
Display
  • 18.5:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes with notch
  • OLED
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 522 ppi
  • 83.49 %
General
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Yes
  • Google
  • November 1, 2018 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Pixel 3 XL
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 1.31 W/kg, Body: 0.99 W/kg
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 630
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • 10 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
Smart TV Features
  • 12.2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • No
  • Up to 52.9 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Google Pixel 3 Xl FAQs

What is the price of the Google Pixel 3 Xl in India?

Google Pixel 3 Xl price in India at 22,200 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12.2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3430 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 3 Xl?

How many colors are available in Google Pixel 3 Xl?

What is the Google Pixel 3 Xl Battery Capacity?

Is Google Pixel 3 Xl Waterproof?

    Google Pixel 3 Xl