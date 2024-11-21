Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
VivoY300_FrontCamera_32MP
VivoY300_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40427/heroimage/165813-v4-vivo-y300-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY300_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40427/heroimage/165813-v4-vivo-y300-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY300_3
Release date : 21 November 2024

Vivo Y300

Vivo Y300 is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y300 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y300 now with free delivery.
Titanium Silver Emerald Green Phantom Purple

Vivo Y300 Price in India and other variants

Vivo Y300 price starts at ₹20,999 and goes upto ₹20,999. Vivo Y300 is available in 3 options. Market Status of Vivo Y300 is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹20,999 22% OFF Titanium Silver
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹20,999 22% OFF Phantom Purple
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹20,999 22% OFF Emerald Green
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Vivo Y300 Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (7nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming with efficient thermal control, perfect for demanding applications.

camera
Camera
50MP + 2MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture stunning photos with vivid colors and impressive detail, even in low light. Ideal for social media enthusiasts with high-quality video recording capabilities.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8 GB + UFS 2.2 128 GB

Smoothly run multiple apps at once and access files quickly, while expandable storage up to 2TB ensures ample space for all your content.

display
Display
6.67 inches AMOLED, 120 Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and clarity with a bezel-less design, providing smooth visuals and excellent brightness for outdoor usability.

battery
Battery
5000 mAh with 80W Flash Charging

Long-lasting durability paired with rapid charging means you can power up to 80% in 30 minutes, keeping you connected all day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking top performance, stunning photography, and extensive battery life.

Vivo Y300 Latest Update

Vivo Y300: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 80W: 80 % in 30 minutes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual-color LED Flash + Aura Light

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    Full HD @ 30 FPS

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Colours

    Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, Phantom Purple

  • Weight

    188 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Width

    75.93 mm

  • Thickness

    7.95 mm

  • Height

    163.23 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.9 %

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Launch Date

    November 21, 2024

  • Brand

    vivo

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.992 W/kg, Body: 0.991 W/kg

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

  • Graphics

    Adreno 613

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Related Products

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
₹24,990
Check Details
Vivo Y300 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

Vivo T4R 5G
₹19,499
Check Details
Vivo Y300 VS Vivo T4r 5g

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G
₹17,499
Check Details
Vivo Y300 VS Samsung Galaxy F36 5g

Vivo T4
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo Y300 VS Vivo T4

Realme Narzo 80 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size
₹19,999
Check Details
Vivo Y300 VS Realme Narzo 80 Pro
24% OFF

OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹21,999 Original price:₹28,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y300 VS Oppo F29
Latest Mobile Phones

Related Vivo News

Vivo X200 Ultra’s photography kit unveiled with seven smart features ahead of official launch
11 Apr 2025

Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here’s what to expect
02 Apr 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo Y300

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Vivo Y300
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender