Google Pixel 9a complete specs, colour options and price leaked ahead of launch- All details

Google Pixel 9a's full specs, pricing, and colour options have been leaked, revealing exciting details ahead of its expected March launch. Here's everything you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 12 2024, 13:00 IST
Google Pixel 9a full details including specs, pricing, colours, and features have been leaked ahead of launch. (OnLeaks)

Google Pixel 9a, the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Google, has been the subject of several leaks, with the latest revealing its complete specifications, pricing, and available colours. These details reportedly came from a wireless carrier and have been verified by additional sources, providing a clearer picture of the device ahead of its official release.

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the leaks via Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 9a will feature Google's Tensor G4 chipset, the same processor powering the rest of the Pixel 9 series. This ensures solid performance for daily tasks, gaming, and demanding applications. The device will offer 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, enabling smooth multitasking. Storage options will include 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 9a: Display and Camera Features

The display will be a standout feature, with the Pixel 9a sporting a 6.2-inch screen boasting a resolution of 1080 x 2424. This 120Hz panel will come with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring smooth navigation and responsiveness. The display will have a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, and an HDR brightness of 1,800 nits, making it visible even in direct sunlight. It will also be protected by Gorilla Glass 3, which, while older, offers better scratch resistance compared to newer versions.

On the back, the Google Pixel 9a will house a dual-camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera with a Samsung ISOCELL GN8 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture. It will be paired with a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultra-wide sensor, which will also serve as the front-facing camera. The camera system will feature various options such as Night Sight, Astrophotography, and Super Res Zoom, supporting up to 8x zoom.

Google Pixel 9a will be equipped with a 5,100mAh battery, offering a 13 percent increase in capacity over its predecessor. This marks the first time a Pixel A series phone will feature a battery larger than 5,000mAh. However, charging speeds will be limited to 23W wired and 7.5W wireless. The device will also be IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in various conditions.

Google Pixel 9a: Colour Options and Pricing (leaked)

The Google Pixel 9a will be available in four colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony. Pricing for the 128GB version will start at $499 (approximately Rs. 42,300), while the model with mmWave 5G support for Verizon customers will be priced at $549 (Rs. 46,500). Pricing in India may vary upon launch.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 13:00 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets