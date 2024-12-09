Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal bold design changes, enhanced performance, and camera tweaks ahead of launch

Leaked images of the Pixel 9a hint at a major design overhaul and exciting hardware upgrades. Get a glimpse of what's coming to this highly anticipated mid-range smartphone.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Dec 09 2024, 13:21 IST
Google Pixel 9a leaks hint at a revamped design, enhanced performance, and longer battery life. (OnLeaks)

The upcoming Google Pixel 9a, expected to debut next year as the successor to the Pixel 8a, has generated considerable buzz following recent leaks. While Google has yet to confirm any official details, the leaks suggest a redesign and hardware upgrades that could significantly differentiate it from previous models in the A-series lineup. Here's a closer look at what the leaks reveal so far.

Updated Camera Design

The design of the Pixel 9a marks a shift from the familiar look of past A-series devices. Recent live images shared by an X user (@feni_book) reveal a back panel with a noticeable departure from the horizontal camera bar seen in earlier models, such as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The new design features a compact, oval-shaped module that holds two cameras and an LED flash, placed on the left side of the device. This is a significant change from the curved design of the Pixel 8a, with the Pixel 9a opting for a more angular body with rounded corners. The prototype model also shows a textured rear panel and the absence of the Google logo, typical of devices still in the testing phase.

More about Google Pixel 9A
Google Pixel 9A
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Front Design Consistency

The front of the Pixel 9a retains a more traditional design. A centrally-placed punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera remains, accompanied by thicker bezels around the display. While it may not feature the edge-to-edge screen of higher-end models, the design is consistent with the practical nature of the A-series, offering a balanced user experience at a more accessible price point.

Power and Performance Boost

Under the hood, the Pixel 9a is expected to feature Google's Tensor G4 processor, the same chip found in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. This upgrade promises to enhance AI features and overall performance compared to the previous generation's Tensor G3. The device is likely to come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos, as well as smooth multitasking.

Battery and Charging Updates

Battery life is another area set for improvement, with the Pixel 9a reportedly packing a 5,000mAh battery, an increase from the Pixel 8a's 4,492mAh. While this should lead to better battery performance throughout the day, the charging speeds are expected to remain the same, offering 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

Camera Improvements

The Pixel 9a's camera system may also see some changes, with rumors suggesting a 48MP main sensor, a reduction from the 64MP sensor found in the Pixel 8a. Despite the decrease in megapixels, Google's computational photography, enhanced by the Tensor G4, is expected to deliver impressive image quality. The dual-camera setup could provide more flexibility for capturing a range of scenes.

Durability Enhancements

Finally, the Pixel 9a could feature an upgraded IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a step up from the Pixel 8a's IP67 certification. This improvement would further enhance the phone's durability, making it more resistant to the elements.

While these details are still based on leaks, they provide a promising glimpse of what to expect from the Google Pixel 9a, which seems poised to deliver a fresh design and improved performance for users looking for an affordable yet capable device.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 13:21 IST
