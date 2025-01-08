Google to pay these Pixel users if latest update damages their device: Are you eligible?

Google will compensate Pixel 4a owners if their device is impacted by a software update aimed at improving battery performance. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 11:14 IST
Google to pay these Pixel users if latest update damages their device: Are you eligible?
Google Pixel 4a was launched in 2020. (Google)

If you're a Google Pixel 4a user, there is some interesting news for you. As you may know, Google stopped software updates for the device a while ago, and it is currently stuck on Android 13 because it is no longer supported. However, the brand has now informed Pixel users that certain Pixel 4a devices require a software update to improve battery stability. A new update, based on Android 13, will be rolled out to Pixel 4a devices starting January 8, which is tomorrow.

The more interesting part is that Google has officially stated that, for some devices, referred to as "impacted devices," the software update may actually reduce battery capacity, which could affect charging performance as well. This is why the company is offering solutions in the form of free battery replacements and even monetary compensation. Here's all you need to know about the ‘Pixel 4a battery performance program.'

More about Google Pixel 4A
Google Pixel 4A
  • Just Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹31,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 360 launched at CES 2025- Know what's new

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 4a “Impacted Devices” Owners Set To Receive Compensation

Google says that some devices, after receiving the software update, will be classified as impacted devices. As a result, the battery may last for a shorter period between charges, and there will be other changes such as reduced charging performance and a shift in how the battery level indicator shows capacity.

In such cases, Google will offer different forms of compensation. If your device qualifies, you can receive a free battery replacement. You can check the registration page to find a battery replacement option near you. However, please note that this will only be available in the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Singapore, and India.

Another option is a $50 payment or a $100 Google Hardware discount code, which can be used towards the purchase of another Pixel device on the Google Store.

Overall, this is good news for Pixel 4a owners, irrespective of if you're not using your Pixel 4a or not. You'll be eligible for free payments and free battery replacements, which is certainly a positive.

Also Read: OnePlus 12 price drops ahead of OnePlus 13 launch today- Check out latest offers

Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program: Here Are The Terms And Conditions

How long will the Pixel battery performance programme be valid? Google says that after the initial software update releases on January 8, users will have a full year to decide if they want one of the three compensation options, in case they qualify. So, they have until January 8, 2026, to choose between these appeasement options. Additionally, Google states that the payment amount may vary based on daily exchange rates and the time of conversion.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 11:13 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Google to pay these Pixel users if latest update damages their device: Are you eligible?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

DLSS 4 is the latest version of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, designed to enhance gaming performance.

NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Launched With DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation: 5 FAQs Answered
GTA 6

GTA 6 release confirmed for 2025 as Rockstar employee reaffirms timeline amid delay rumours
GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details
GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets