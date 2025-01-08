If you're a Google Pixel 4a user, there is some interesting news for you. As you may know, Google stopped software updates for the device a while ago, and it is currently stuck on Android 13 because it is no longer supported. However, the brand has now informed Pixel users that certain Pixel 4a devices require a software update to improve battery stability. A new update, based on Android 13, will be rolled out to Pixel 4a devices starting January 8, which is tomorrow.

The more interesting part is that Google has officially stated that, for some devices, referred to as "impacted devices," the software update may actually reduce battery capacity, which could affect charging performance as well. This is why the company is offering solutions in the form of free battery replacements and even monetary compensation. Here's all you need to know about the ‘Pixel 4a battery performance program.'

Google Pixel 4a “Impacted Devices” Owners Set To Receive Compensation

Google says that some devices, after receiving the software update, will be classified as impacted devices. As a result, the battery may last for a shorter period between charges, and there will be other changes such as reduced charging performance and a shift in how the battery level indicator shows capacity.

In such cases, Google will offer different forms of compensation. If your device qualifies, you can receive a free battery replacement. You can check the registration page to find a battery replacement option near you. However, please note that this will only be available in the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Singapore, and India.

Another option is a $50 payment or a $100 Google Hardware discount code, which can be used towards the purchase of another Pixel device on the Google Store.

Overall, this is good news for Pixel 4a owners, irrespective of if you're not using your Pixel 4a or not. You'll be eligible for free payments and free battery replacements, which is certainly a positive.

Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program: Here Are The Terms And Conditions

How long will the Pixel battery performance programme be valid? Google says that after the initial software update releases on January 8, users will have a full year to decide if they want one of the three compensation options, in case they qualify. So, they have until January 8, 2026, to choose between these appeasement options. Additionally, Google states that the payment amount may vary based on daily exchange rates and the time of conversion.