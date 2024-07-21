Amazon Prime Day 2024: Top home security cameras from Xiaomi, Philips, TP-Link with up to 80% discount

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 continues to impress on its second day, offering significant savings across many categories. This presents a great chance for shoppers to upgrade their tech at discounted prices. Tech enthusiasts can expect notable discounts on laptops, tablets, and smartphones. If you're looking to enhance your home security, now is the time to take advantage of the best deals on security cameras.

List of Best Selling Products

This wireless security camera offers excellent clarity and coverage. The PHILIPS 3MP Wi-Fi Indoor 360 Degree Security Camera captures clear, detailed video with its 3MP high-resolution camera. It provides a 360-degree panoramic view, perfect for homes, offices, and small businesses. The Wi-Fi connection allows remote viewing via a smartphone app, letting you monitor your property from anywhere. Two-way audio, motion detection, and real-time notifications enhance security. Night vision ensures clear video in low light. This camera is easy to install on walls or ceilings and offers local and cloud storage options. It is available for Rs. 1999 during Prime Day.

2. TP-Link Tapo 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera

The TP-Link Tapo C200 Wi-Fi smart camera is ideal for long trips away from home. Enjoy 1080p full HD clarity with its 360-degree pan and tilt capability. It comes with built-in Alexa and 2-way audio for seamless communication. Night vision provides clear low-light footage, while motion detection triggers sound and light alarms. This indoor CCTV camera offers advanced features and reliable security. It is available for Rs. 1599 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

3. CP PLUS 3MP Bullet Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

The CP PLUS 3MP Bullet Wireless Outdoor Security Camera ensures dependable monitoring with its 3MP resolution, capturing clear, detailed images. Its bullet shape offers weather-resistant protection, making it ideal for outdoor use. The Wi-Fi connection simplifies installation, and a mobile app allows live and recorded video viewing from anywhere. Motion detection alerts notify you of unusual activity, and night vision ensures round-the-clock surveillance. This camera is available for Rs. 2200 during Prime Day.

4. Xiaomi 360 Home Security Wireless Camera 2K Pro with Bluetooth Gateway BLE 4.2

The Mi 360 home security wireless camera keeps you connected to your surroundings. With a 3MP CCTV and 2K resolution, it delivers clear visuals. Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures a stable connection, and the Bluetooth Gateway BLE 4.2 feature adds unique functionality. The camera offers full-colour imaging in low light and advanced AI human detection. Secure your space for Rs. 3799 during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024.

5. PHILIPS HSP3500 Indoor 360° Security Camera

Amazon Prime Day 2024 offers 62% off this Philips CCTV camera. It provides a 360-degree view with auto motion tracking, pan, tilt, and zoom features. Two-way communication through a built-in microphone and speaker keeps you informed. Smart alerts notify you of activity at home, and up to 128 GB Micro SD Card storage secures your data. It is available for Rs. 1999 during Prime Day.