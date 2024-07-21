 Amazon sale 2024: Get up to 70% off on smart light bulbs from Havells, Philips, Crompton and more | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News Amazon sale 2024: Get up to 70% off on smart light bulbs from Havells, Philips, Crompton and more

Amazon sale 2024: Get up to 70% off on smart light bulbs from Havells, Philips, Crompton and more

The Amazon Prime Day sale is offering huge discounts on smart home devices. Check out deals and discounts on smart lights and bulbs from Havells, Philips, Crompton, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2024, 10:46 IST
Amazon sale 2024: Get up to 70% off on smart light bulbs from Havells, Philips, Crompton and more
Get huge deals and discounts on smart lights and bulbs during Amazon sale 2024. (Pexels)

Products included in this article

44% OFF
SYSKA 9 Watt B22 LED Yellow Smart Bulb, Pack of 1
(1,644)
₹825 ₹1,499
Buy now 68% OFF
Wipro Garnet Simple Setup 9W Led Smart Bulb | Simple Setup With Amazon Alexa | Dynamic Colours, White Tunable, Dimmable | No Hub Required | Compatible With Alexa Only | Pack Of 1 - B22D
(172)
₹669 ₹2,099
Buy now 69% OFF
Havells 20W White Smart LED Batten, 1 Piece, (RSB20A)
(522)
₹699 ₹2,299
Buy now 59% OFF
Crompton Immensa Smart Batten 20 Watt IOT Wi-Fi Enabled LED Batten (White Tunable and Dimmable, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant), White and Golden, (Pack of 1)
(133)
₹1,001 ₹2,500
Buy now 56% OFF
Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Batten 24-Watt WiZ Connected (Pack of 1) (Shades of White + Tuneable + Dimmable + Pre-Set Modes) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant), Pack of 1
(828)
₹1,099 ₹2,499
Buy now

Amazon Prime Day sale: Amazon sale is about to end in a few hours which means you must hurry and empty your carts if you haven't made your desired purchases yet. However, if you are still on the lookout for what to buy before the sale ends, then we have found you the right products to buy. Smart bulbs and lights have become a new trend to make homes look more attractive. However, handling these lights is even easier with app or voice controls. Check out the list of top 5 smart lights and bulbs to buy at this Amazon sale.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
SYSKA 9 Watt B22 LED Yellow Smart Bulb, Pack of 1 4.1/5 ₹ 825
Wipro Garnet Simple Setup 9W Led Smart Bulb | Simple Setup With Amazon Alexa | Dynamic Colours, White Tunable, Dimmable | No Hub Required | Compatible With Alexa Only | Pack Of 1 - B22D 3.4/5 ₹ 669
Havells 20W White Smart LED Batten, 1 Piece, (RSB20A) 3.8/5 ₹ 699
Crompton Immensa Smart Batten 20 Watt IOT Wi-Fi Enabled LED Batten (White Tunable and Dimmable, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant), White and Golden, (Pack of 1) 3.8/5 ₹ 1,001
Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Batten 24-Watt WiZ Connected (Pack of 1) (Shades of White + Tuneable + Dimmable + Pre-Set Modes) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant), Pack of 1 3.8/5 ₹ 1,099
B08BKXSN46-1

Wipro Garnet LED Smart Bulb: The Wipro Garnet comes with an easy Amazon Alexa setup and offers dynamic colour options for different moods and setups. The smart bulb also comes with a dimmable feature in which users can manage the brightness of the light. The Wipro Garnet LED Smart Bulb retails for Rs.2099. However, during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get it for just Rs.669.

B0CHMNN58M-2

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 52% on top brand microwave ovens, chimneys, dishwashers and more

Havells White Smart LED Batten: It is a smart tube light which allows users to manage the light setting from the Havells DigiTap App or access voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. With this smart batten, users can also control brightness and colour options. The Havells White Smart LED Batten retails for Rs.2299. However, you can get it for just Rs.699 during the Amazon sale.

B08HZF4SFT-3

Crompton Immensa Smart Batten: The next on the list we have is the Crompton Immensa Smart Batten which has different colour options and brightness control features. The smart light can be managed by the MyCrompton app. The light is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart speakers. The Crompton Immensa Smart Batten is available at a 70 percent discount on Amazon you can get it at just Rs.759.

B09B2H3NZL-4

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 52% on top brand microwave ovens, chimneys, dishwashers and more

Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Batten: The last smart light on the list is the Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Batten which can be connected to the user's home WiFi. The light controls can be accessed via the WiZ app where users can set the colour and brightness of the light. The Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Batten is currently available at a 60 percent discount on Amazon.

B08QH2FGF8-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 10:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount
Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets