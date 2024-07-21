Amazon sale 2024: Get up to 70% off on smart light bulbs from Havells, Philips, Crompton and more

Amazon Prime Day sale: Amazon sale is about to end in a few hours which means you must hurry and empty your carts if you haven't made your desired purchases yet. However, if you are still on the lookout for what to buy before the sale ends, then we have found you the right products to buy. Smart bulbs and lights have become a new trend to make homes look more attractive. However, handling these lights is even easier with app or voice controls. Check out the list of top 5 smart lights and bulbs to buy at this Amazon sale.

Wipro Garnet LED Smart Bulb: The Wipro Garnet comes with an easy Amazon Alexa setup and offers dynamic colour options for different moods and setups. The smart bulb also comes with a dimmable feature in which users can manage the brightness of the light. The Wipro Garnet LED Smart Bulb retails for Rs.2099. However, during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get it for just Rs.669.

Havells White Smart LED Batten: It is a smart tube light which allows users to manage the light setting from the Havells DigiTap App or access voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. With this smart batten, users can also control brightness and colour options. The Havells White Smart LED Batten retails for Rs.2299. However, you can get it for just Rs.699 during the Amazon sale.

Crompton Immensa Smart Batten: The next on the list we have is the Crompton Immensa Smart Batten which has different colour options and brightness control features. The smart light can be managed by the MyCrompton app. The light is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart speakers. The Crompton Immensa Smart Batten is available at a 70 percent discount on Amazon you can get it at just Rs.759.

Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Batten: The last smart light on the list is the Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Batten which can be connected to the user's home WiFi. The light controls can be accessed via the WiZ app where users can set the colour and brightness of the light. The Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Batten is currently available at a 60 percent discount on Amazon.

