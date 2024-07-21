Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Live Now: Apple iPhone, laptops, smartwatches and more with massive discount, bank offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 commenced on July 20 and Prime members can get the most out of this massive shopping event. During the annual sale, the ecommerce platform is offering huge discounts on a wide array of products across various categories. From Apple iPhone to mixed grinder, from tablet to washing machine, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 caters customers of every age group. As the sale is exclusive for Amazon Prime members, it is the best time to get the most out of your subscription.



In addition to the attractive deals offered by Amazon, buyers can also avail huge bank discounts during the Prime Day Sale 2024. Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank and State Bank of India to offer easy payment and no-cost EMI options to buyers. If you are not a Prime member, you can subscribe to the service now to avail the offers during the annual Prime Day Sale.



Not just gadgets and home appliances, but the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is also offering attractive deals on furniture, fashionwear, cosmetics and more. Overall, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is a one stop shop for anyone who is looking to buy something at never before prices. You should not miss out on these exclusive deals and a great chance to get a deal to steal. The Amazon sale can be accessed through the website or via mobile application.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by our staff.