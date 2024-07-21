 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Live Now: Apple iPhone, laptops, smartwatches and more with massive discount, bank offers | Tech News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Live: Amazon’s annual Prime Day Sale is now live and during the two-day event, Prime members can avail attractive deals and massive discounts on products across various categories including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, earbuds, refrigerators and more. For the sale, Amazon has also partnered with a few banks, allowing buyers to get their favourite products at lowest ever prices.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 commenced on July 20 and Prime members can get the most out of this massive shopping event. During the annual sale, the ecommerce platform is offering huge discounts on a wide array of products across various categories. From Apple iPhone to mixed grinder, from tablet to washing machine, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 caters customers of every age group. As the sale is exclusive for Amazon Prime members, it is the best time to get the most out of your subscription.

In addition to the attractive deals offered by Amazon, buyers can also avail huge bank discounts during the Prime Day Sale 2024. Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank and State Bank of India to offer easy payment and no-cost EMI options to buyers. If you are not a Prime member, you can subscribe to the service now to avail the offers during the annual Prime Day Sale.

Not just gadgets and home appliances, but the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is also offering attractive deals on furniture, fashionwear, cosmetics and more. Overall, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is a one stop shop for anyone who is looking to buy something at never before prices. You should not miss out on these exclusive deals and a great chance to get a deal to steal. The Amazon sale can be accessed through the website or via mobile application.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by our staff.

21 Jul 2024, 13:38 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Unbeatable Deals on Essential Products! Hurry Before They're Gone!

Amazon's Lightning deals are here! Want to upgrade to the newest Urban Company Native M2 RO+UV+UF+Copper+MTDS Water Purifier for Home | Needs no service for 2 Yrs? Snag the latest ones at stellar discounts right now. Avail up to 26% off!
Click here to buy Urban Company Native M2 RO+UV+UF+Copper+MTDS Water Purifier for Home | Needs no service for 2 Yrs

21 Jul 2024, 13:21 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: : Irresistible Offers Live Right Now! Why Wait?

Don't miss out on the latest! Enjoy the best offers on Airdopes 141 Bold Black . Grab them for as low as 799 ! That's a neat 82% off!
Click here to buy Airdopes 141 Bold Black

21 Jul 2024, 13:07 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Savings Galore! Snag the Best Deals

Snap up a whopping 54% discount on Wipro Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell | 2 MP 1080p Full HD Camera with Night Vision | Two-Way Communication | AI Motion Detection! Don't miss this amazing opportunity and seize the day!

21 Jul 2024, 12:53 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Sizzling Hot Deals Live Right Now! Don’t Wait!

Take advantage of major price cuts on the best tech innovations from the most popular brands! The deal of the deal offers Leader Beast 26T Multispeed (7 Speed) Mountain Bike with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake at a discount of 64% !
Click here to buy Leader Beast 26T Multispeed (7 Speed) Mountain Bike with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake

21 Jul 2024, 12:39 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Grab the Best Offers Today! Jaw-Dropping Prices on Gadgets Await You!

Are you planning to buy the best and latest gadget? Hurry! You can get up to 84% as discounts on Aristocrat Armstrong 3 Pc Trolley Set! Check out the best offers here.
Click here to buy Aristocrat Armstrong 3 Pc Trolley Set

21 Jul 2024, 12:15 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Irresistible Deals! Don’t Miss Out On the Offers!!

Epic discounts await you! Snatch up the best Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels Polycarbonate Trolley Set from multiple brands at pocket-friendly prices on Amazon! Quick! The deals won't last long. Avail up to 80 off!
Click here to buy Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels Polycarbonate Trolley Set

21 Jul 2024, 12:06 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Grab Your Chance for Unmatched Savings on Top Devices!

Upgrade your living with brand new US Polo Assn Sneakers! Act Fast! Amazon sale offers massive discounts on the best US Polo Assn Sneakers from the top brands in the market. Get discounts of up to 50%!

21 Jul 2024, 11:47 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Elevate Your Shopping Game with Grand Discounts on Premier Devices!

Nab Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Solid Sheesham Wood King Bed at just 14,499 . That means you get a whopping 71% off! Enjoy this, and more offers on a vast range of Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Solid Sheesham Wood King Bed. Score fantastic deals!
Click here to buy Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Solid Sheesham Wood King Bed

21 Jul 2024, 11:32 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Its Raining Offers on Amazon! Get Unmatched Savings TODAY! Avail Best Offers

Eyeing Hindware 10-Layer Filter for Shower Head | Hard Water Filter | Water Softener for Bathroom? Pick it up right NOW! It's raining offers on Amazon! Grab yours now at unbeatable prices and elevate your shopping game.
Click here to buy Hindware 10-Layer Filter for Shower Head | Hard Water Filter | Water Softener for Bathroom

21 Jul 2024, 11:22 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Outstanding Offers! Avail Jaw-Dropping Discounts NOW!

Stay updated with the latest technology trends. Avail top Amazon deals today and snap up the best Kohler Maxstow Mirror Cabinet 15"x24"x3.56" with Storage for Medicine, Makeup, Toiletries - Slim. Grab yours now at discounts up to 48%.
Click here to buy Kohler Maxstow Mirror Cabinet 15"x24"x3.56" with Storage for Medicine, Makeup, Toiletries - Slim

21 Jul 2024, 11:01 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Unbeatable Deals on Essential Products! Hurry Before They're Gone!

Amazon's Lightning deals are here! Want to upgrade to the newest Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV? Snag the latest ones at stellar discounts right now. Avail up to 33% off!

21 Jul 2024, 10:47 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: : Irresistible Offers Live Right Now! Why Wait?

Don't miss out on the latest! Enjoy the best offers on 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam. Grab them for as low as 10,899 ! That's a neat 27% off!
Click here to buy 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam

21 Jul 2024, 10:36 IST

Best Amazon Deals Today: Savings Galore! Snag the Best Deals

Snap up a whopping 36% discount on LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV! Don't miss this amazing opportunity and seize the day!
Click here to buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

21 Jul 2024, 10:18 IST

Amazon Deal of the Day: Sizzling Hot Deals Live Right Now! Don’t Wait!

Take advantage of major price cuts on the best tech innovations from the most popular brands! The deal of the deal offers Hisense 55 QLED TV at a discount of 32% !
Click here to buy Hisense 55 QLED TV

21 Jul 2024, 10:00 IST

Amazon Sale Today Live: Grab the Best Offers Today! Jaw-Dropping Prices on Gadgets Await You!

Are you planning to buy the best and latest gadget? Hurry! You can get up to 56% as discounts on Elica Curved 1200 m3 Chimney! Check out the best offers here.

