 Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Looking for the latest refrigerator model? Check out the list of Top refrigerators available on Amazon Summer Appliances Fest sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 13 2024, 15:30 IST
Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Grab huge discounts on refrigerators during AmazonSummer Appliances Fest (Pixabay)

Products included in this article

Whirlpool 235 L (253D) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY ARTEMIS STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space
(1,869)
Get price
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
(1,458)
Get price

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest has now begun with the biggest deals on home appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and more. If you are looking for an upgrade, then now is the best time to purchase the latest appliances for your home. If you are in search of great deals on refrigerators then Amazon is providing up to 60 percent off on top brands such as Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, and others. Check out the list to know which one you need to add to your shopping cart.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Whirlpool 235 L (253D) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY ARTEMIS STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space 3.9/5 Get Price
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) 4.2/5 Get Price

Also read: Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]

Top refrigerators on Amazon

 

Samsung Double Door AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi:This double-door Samsung refrigerator comes with the power of AI, enabling it to maintain an optimal cooling temperature to keep the food fresh. It offers a 465 Litres capability which is perfect for a family of 5 members. The refrigerator is powered by Digital Inverter Compressor which consumes less energy and does not make any uncomfortable noise. It offers 4 cooling modes which users can set manually.

B0CHJ81KDD-1

Whirlpool 235 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator: This refrigerator comes with several smart features that keep the food fresh and bacteria-free. It offers a stabilizer-free operation that keeps the fridge safe from energy fluctuations. It offers features such as Zeolite technology, moisture retention technology, a fruit crisper, a deli zone, 32 L storage, an Air booster, and more. Additionally, the Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is highly energy efficient.

B0D21Z3RCT-2

Also read: Best smart TVs from Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus and more to buy in 2024 during Amazon sale

Samsung 653 L Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter refrigerator: The fridge comes with 5 convertible modes: Normal Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Seasonal Mode, Vacation Mode, and Home Alone Mode which users can set according to their requirements. Samsung claims the refrigerator offers 50 percent less power and comes with a 20-year warranty. It also comes with smart features such as Twin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi Embedded, Smart Things App, Smart Things AI Energy Mode, and more.

B0CCYNFC1F-3

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator: This fridge has the capacity to store up to 5 family members. It offers an 81 L freezer and 241 L food storing capacity. It comes with a smart inverter compressor and features such as Multi Air Flow, Temperature Control, Smart Diagnosis, and more.

B0C8NTDY55-4

Also read: Best LG 1.5 ton split ACs to buy- Check out the top air conditioner models and deals on Amazon

Haier 237 L Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator: The Haier fridge comes with Twin Inverter Technology and 8 convertible modes which users can customise according to their requirements. It has the ability to automatically adjust the cooling supply based on the required demand. It offers several other smart features such as Turbo Icing, Twin Energy Saving Mode, Internal Mi-com, Anti-bacterial gasket, and more.

B0BTHKXJXW-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 15:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets