Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest has now begun with the biggest deals on home appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and more. If you are looking for an upgrade, then now is the best time to purchase the latest appliances for your home. If you are in search of great deals on refrigerators then Amazon is providing up to 60 percent off on top brands such as Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, and others. Check out the list to know which one you need to add to your shopping cart.

Top refrigerators on Amazon

Samsung Double Door AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi:This double-door Samsung refrigerator comes with the power of AI, enabling it to maintain an optimal cooling temperature to keep the food fresh. It offers a 465 Litres capability which is perfect for a family of 5 members. The refrigerator is powered by Digital Inverter Compressor which consumes less energy and does not make any uncomfortable noise. It offers 4 cooling modes which users can set manually.

Whirlpool 235 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator: This refrigerator comes with several smart features that keep the food fresh and bacteria-free. It offers a stabilizer-free operation that keeps the fridge safe from energy fluctuations. It offers features such as Zeolite technology, moisture retention technology, a fruit crisper, a deli zone, 32 L storage, an Air booster, and more. Additionally, the Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is highly energy efficient.

Samsung 653 L Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter refrigerator: The fridge comes with 5 convertible modes: Normal Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Seasonal Mode, Vacation Mode, and Home Alone Mode which users can set according to their requirements. Samsung claims the refrigerator offers 50 percent less power and comes with a 20-year warranty. It also comes with smart features such as Twin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi Embedded, Smart Things App, Smart Things AI Energy Mode, and more.

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator: This fridge has the capacity to store up to 5 family members. It offers an 81 L freezer and 241 L food storing capacity. It comes with a smart inverter compressor and features such as Multi Air Flow, Temperature Control, Smart Diagnosis, and more.

Haier 237 L Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator: The Haier fridge comes with Twin Inverter Technology and 8 convertible modes which users can customise according to their requirements. It has the ability to automatically adjust the cooling supply based on the required demand. It offers several other smart features such as Turbo Icing, Twin Energy Saving Mode, Internal Mi-com, Anti-bacterial gasket, and more.

