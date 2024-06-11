Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]

Major regions across India are currently experiencing severe heat waves, with temperatures reaching up to 50°C. In these harsh summers, air conditioners have become essential appliances rather than luxuries. One such major AC brand is Haier.

List of Best Selling Products

Haier Appliances India claims to be the “No.1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years” launched its latest range of Super Heavy-Duty air conditioners. Haier AC models claim to offer superior cooling performance to beat the summer heat. Featuring Hexa Inverter and Supersonic cooling technology the new range is equipped to deliver a 20 times faster cooling experience and the company claims to enable 65 percent energy savings.

Also read: iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple

For those seeking a high-performance 1.5 ton AC, the Haier brand offers several models with advanced features such as anti-bacterial filters, 1.5 ton capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms, convertible cooling with up to 7-in-1 modes, and flame-resistant materials for enhanced safety. Another aspect of Haier AC models is that the company offers a 5-years comprehensive warranty with gas charging.

Haier Heavy Duty AC Split AC 2024 models to check out on Amazon

1. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (HSU19K-PYSC5BN-INV, 2024 Model)

Haier Appliances India claims to be the “No.1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years” launched its latest range of Super Heavy-Duty air conditioners. Haier AC models claim to offer superior cooling performance to beat the summer heat. Featuring Hexa Inverter and Supersonic cooling technology the new range is equipped to deliver a 20 times faster cooling experience and the company claims to enable 65 percent energy savings.

Also read: iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple

For those seeking a high-performance 1.5 ton AC, the Haier brand offers several models with advanced features such as anti-bacterial filters, 1.5 ton capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms, convertible cooling with up to 7-in-1 modes, and flame-resistant materials for enhanced safety. Another aspect of Haier AC models is that the company offers a 5-years comprehensive warranty with gas charging.

Haier Heavy Duty AC Split AC 2024 models to check out on Amazon

1. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (HSU19K-PYSC5BN-INV, 2024 Model)

B0CXTR397N-1

This model features 7-in-1 convertible cooling for optimal performance through adjustable modes. The copper condenser coil prevents rust and corrosion. It has a 1.5 ton capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms and includes a Hexa inverter compressor with variable speed that adjusts power based on heat load. The hyper PCB and stabiliser-free performance with thicker conformal and FR4 flame-resistant material protect the AC from power fluctuations.

Also read: Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

2. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC (HSU18K-PYSS5BN-INV, 2024 Model)

B0CXV55SLJ-2

This AC comes with a triple inverter compressor that adjusts power according to the heat load. It includes 7-in-1 convertible cooling and 2 Intelli modes that predict cooling capacity and adjust fan speed for maximum cooling. The 5-star rating ensures energy-efficient cooling, saving power. It uses the environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant and features a copper condenser coil for low maintenance.

3. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (HSU19K-PYC5BN-INV,White, 2024 Model)

B0CSNM34LK-3

This model offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling and a Hexa inverter that adjusts power based on heat load. The 5-star energy rating ensures efficient power consumption. It features 100% pure grooved copper for better cooling and enhanced durability, preventing unexpected damage.

4. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (HSU17V-TMS3BN-INV,White,2024 Model)

B0CSJR631Y-4

This AC, with a 1.25 ton cooling capacity, can cool a room even at 52 degrees Celsius. It uses grooved copper coils that resist rust and corrosion, extending the appliance's lifespan with low maintenance. Additional features include an anti-bacterial filter, long airflow, and silent operation mode, making it a cost-effective choice.

5. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (HSU17V-TMS3BN-INV,White,2024 Model)

B0CSJR631Y-5

This model features an inverter compressor that allows for adjustable cooling speed and capacity, optimising cooling and reducing power consumption. It includes Super Sonic Cooling for instant relief, cooling a room in just 10 seconds. The AC can deliver cool air up to 20 metres, ensuring comprehensive room coverage.

Also read: Top 5 air conditioners to beat summers in India- Check out models from Samsung, Whirlpool and more

Haier Air Conditioners- 6 key features to know before buying

1) HEXA Inverter Technology

The new range air conditioners feature Full DC inverter technology, known as HEXA Inverter Technology, offering powerful performance and improved efficiency across a wide operating range.

The new range delivers efficient performance even in extreme temperatures, ensuring comfort while saving energy. Compared to conventional air conditioners, these consume significantly less power, saving up to 65% energy. This technology is a boon for Indian consumers during the scorching summer months, providing reliable cooling without breaking the bank on electricity bills.

2) Supersonic cooling in 10 seconds

One of the key highlights of the new air conditioner range is the Supersonic Cooling feature which delivers a 20X faster cooling experience than conventional air conditioners. The new range is engineered to provide efficient cooling even in the intense heat of Indian summers, reaching temperatures of up to 60 degrees celsius.

3) Frost Self-Clean Technology

The new air conditioners deliver healthy and clean air, in line with Haier's commitment to Indian customers' well-being. The Frost Self-Clean Technology in the entire inverter air conditioner range ensures 99.9% sterilisation, and clean air circulation within just 21 minutes.

4) 20-metre-long airflow

Haier's new range of air conditioners ensure powerful cooling for Indian households. With an efficient 20-metre-long airflow, cooling swiftly reaches every corner of the room.

5) Intelli Convertible 7-in-1

The Intelli convertible 7 in 1 smart convertible feature enables users to adjust the cooling capacity of the air conditioners according to their needs. Additionally, the Intelli Pro Sensor offers self-adjustment for optimal performance, empowering users to select the tonnage of the air conditioner based on their requirements, leading to increased energy savings.

6) Longevity

The new Haier AC range features high ambient performance, with a special design and effective conformal coating that shields appliance components from external elements, ensuring long-term performance. The Super Anti Corrosion feature guarantees durability, while the inclusion of a Hyper Printed Circuit Board (PCB) ensures stable operations, enhancing the longevity of the air conditioners.