 Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024] | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]

Haier heavy-duty ACs latest models to buy in 2024- Looking for the best air conditioners to beat the heat? Check out these top five Haier AC models, offering advanced features for efficient and reliable cooling.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2024, 19:36 IST
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers
Haier AC 1.5 Ton 2024 models- Check out the top 5 options on Amazon (Haier)

Products included in this article

Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU19K-PYSC5BN-INV, 2024 Model)
(241)
Get price 41% OFF
Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU18K-PYSS5BN-INV, 2024 Model)
(42)
₹43,990 ₹75,000
Buy now 42% OFF
Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU19K-PYC5BN-INV,White, 2024 Model)
(56)
₹44,999 ₹78,000
Buy now 36% OFF
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw - HSU17V-TMS3BN-INV,White,2024 Model)
(137)
₹37,988 ₹60,000
Buy now

Major regions across India are currently experiencing severe heat waves, with temperatures reaching up to 50°C. In these harsh summers, air conditioners have become essential appliances rather than luxuries. One such major AC brand is Haier.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU19K-PYSC5BN-INV, 2024 Model) 3.8/5 Get Price
Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU18K-PYSS5BN-INV, 2024 Model) 3.3/5 ₹ 43,990
Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 60°C Temp, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU19K-PYC5BN-INV,White, 2024 Model) 3.8/5 ₹ 44,999
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw - HSU17V-TMS3BN-INV,White,2024 Model) 3.3/5 ₹ 37,988

Haier Appliances India claims to be the “No.1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years” launched its latest range of Super Heavy-Duty air conditioners. Haier AC models claim to offer superior cooling performance to beat the summer heat. Featuring Hexa Inverter and Supersonic cooling technology the new range is equipped to deliver a 20 times faster cooling experience and the company claims to enable 65 percent energy savings.

Also read: iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple

For those seeking a high-performance 1.5 ton AC, the Haier brand offers several models with advanced features such as anti-bacterial filters, 1.5 ton capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms, convertible cooling with up to 7-in-1 modes, and flame-resistant materials for enhanced safety. Another aspect of Haier AC models is that the company offers a 5-years comprehensive warranty with gas charging.

Haier Heavy Duty AC Split AC 2024 models to check out on Amazon

1. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (HSU19K-PYSC5BN-INV, 2024 Model)

Haier Appliances India claims to be the “No.1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years” launched its latest range of Super Heavy-Duty air conditioners. Haier AC models claim to offer superior cooling performance to beat the summer heat. Featuring Hexa Inverter and Supersonic cooling technology the new range is equipped to deliver a 20 times faster cooling experience and the company claims to enable 65 percent energy savings.

Also read: iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple

For those seeking a high-performance 1.5 ton AC, the Haier brand offers several models with advanced features such as anti-bacterial filters, 1.5 ton capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms, convertible cooling with up to 7-in-1 modes, and flame-resistant materials for enhanced safety. Another aspect of Haier AC models is that the company offers a 5-years comprehensive warranty with gas charging.

Haier Heavy Duty AC Split AC 2024 models to check out on Amazon

1. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (HSU19K-PYSC5BN-INV, 2024 Model)

B0CXTR397N-1

This model features 7-in-1 convertible cooling for optimal performance through adjustable modes. The copper condenser coil prevents rust and corrosion. It has a 1.5 ton capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms and includes a Hexa inverter compressor with variable speed that adjusts power based on heat load. The hyper PCB and stabiliser-free performance with thicker conformal and FR4 flame-resistant material protect the AC from power fluctuations.

Also read: Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

2. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC (HSU18K-PYSS5BN-INV, 2024 Model)

B0CXV55SLJ-2

This AC comes with a triple inverter compressor that adjusts power according to the heat load. It includes 7-in-1 convertible cooling and 2 Intelli modes that predict cooling capacity and adjust fan speed for maximum cooling. The 5-star rating ensures energy-efficient cooling, saving power. It uses the environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant and features a copper condenser coil for low maintenance.

3. Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Heavy Duty Hexa Inverter Split AC (HSU19K-PYC5BN-INV,White, 2024 Model)

B0CSNM34LK-3

This model offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling and a Hexa inverter that adjusts power based on heat load. The 5-star energy rating ensures efficient power consumption. It features 100% pure grooved copper for better cooling and enhanced durability, preventing unexpected damage.

4. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (HSU17V-TMS3BN-INV,White,2024 Model)

B0CSJR631Y-4

This AC, with a 1.25 ton cooling capacity, can cool a room even at 52 degrees Celsius. It uses grooved copper coils that resist rust and corrosion, extending the appliance's lifespan with low maintenance. Additional features include an anti-bacterial filter, long airflow, and silent operation mode, making it a cost-effective choice.

5. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (HSU17V-TMS3BN-INV,White,2024 Model)

B0CSJR631Y-5

This model features an inverter compressor that allows for adjustable cooling speed and capacity, optimising cooling and reducing power consumption. It includes Super Sonic Cooling for instant relief, cooling a room in just 10 seconds. The AC can deliver cool air up to 20 metres, ensuring comprehensive room coverage.

Also read: Top 5 air conditioners to beat summers in India- Check out models from Samsung, Whirlpool and more

Haier Air Conditioners- 6 key features to know before buying
1) HEXA Inverter Technology

The new range air conditioners feature Full DC inverter technology, known as HEXA Inverter Technology, offering powerful performance and improved efficiency across a wide operating range.

The new range delivers efficient performance even in extreme temperatures, ensuring comfort while saving energy. Compared to conventional air conditioners, these consume significantly less power, saving up to 65% energy. This technology is a boon for Indian consumers during the scorching summer months, providing reliable cooling without breaking the bank on electricity bills.

2) Supersonic cooling in 10 seconds

One of the key highlights of the new air conditioner range is the Supersonic Cooling feature which delivers a 20X faster cooling experience than conventional air conditioners. The new range is engineered to provide efficient cooling even in the intense heat of Indian summers, reaching temperatures of up to 60 degrees celsius.

3) Frost Self-Clean Technology

The new air conditioners deliver healthy and clean air, in line with Haier's commitment to Indian customers' well-being. The Frost Self-Clean Technology in the entire inverter air conditioner range ensures 99.9% sterilisation, and clean air circulation within just 21 minutes.

4) 20-metre-long airflow

Haier's new range of air conditioners ensure powerful cooling for Indian households. With an efficient 20-metre-long airflow, cooling swiftly reaches every corner of the room.

5) Intelli Convertible 7-in-1

The Intelli convertible 7 in 1 smart convertible feature enables users to adjust the cooling capacity of the air conditioners according to their needs. Additionally, the Intelli Pro Sensor offers self-adjustment for optimal performance, empowering users to select the tonnage of the air conditioner based on their requirements, leading to increased energy savings.

6) Longevity

The new Haier AC range features high ambient performance, with a special design and effective conformal coating that shields appliance components from external elements, ensuring long-term performance. The Super Anti Corrosion feature guarantees durability, while the inclusion of a Hyper Printed Circuit Board (PCB) ensures stable operations, enhancing the longevity of the air conditioners.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 19:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets