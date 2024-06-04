 Best LG 1.5 ton split ACs to buy- Check out the top air conditioner models and deals on Amazon | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News Best LG 1.5 ton split ACs to buy- Check out the top air conditioner models and deals on Amazon

Best LG 1.5 ton split ACs to buy- Check out the top air conditioner models and deals on Amazon

Check out the list of the best LG 1.5-ton split ACs which you can buy on Amazon in this scorching summer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 04 2024, 13:12 IST
Best LG 1.5 ton split ACs to buy- Check out the top air conditioner models and deals on Amazon
Best LG ACs to buy on Amazon Here is the list of best LG 1.5-ton split ACs for you to make an informed decision. (Pixabay)

Products included in this article

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 2 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q18JNXE3, White)
(1,958)
Get price

The peak of summer is here with a temperature rising to more than 50 degrees Celsius. With extreme weather conditions, people have started to invest in advanced technology air conditioners (ACs) for effective air cooling. If you are exploring options and brands for ACs, then LG is one of the trusted brands for providing features that cater to users' needs. To help you with your research, we have compiled a list of the best 1.5-ton split LG ACs.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 2 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q18JNXE3, White) 3.8/5 Get Price

Also read: Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges'

Best LG 1.5 ton split AC

  1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC: If you have a room size of up to 170 square feet then this 1.5-ton LG AC could be a great choice. It offers several features such as ‎Sleep Mode, Dust Filter, and a 5-star energy efficiency rating. The system can remove 4600 kW of heat energy per unit of time. The LG AC also features a rotary compressor with changeable speeds and a wide rotating frequency range.

Also read: Haier super heavy-duty ACs with Hexa inverter technology launched; Check features, price and more

Also read: Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges'

Best LG 1.5 ton split AC

  1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC: If you have a room size of up to 170 square feet then this 1.5-ton LG AC could be a great choice. It offers several features such as ‎Sleep Mode, Dust Filter, and a 5-star energy efficiency rating. The system can remove 4600 kW of heat energy per unit of time. The LG AC also features a rotary compressor with changeable speeds and a wide rotating frequency range.

Also read: Haier super heavy-duty ACs with Hexa inverter technology launched; Check features, price and more

B0BYD9QZWX-1

2. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC: It's an AI-powered convertible 6-in-1 AC to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per user requirements. It also offers CFM Air Circulation and Ambient Temperature for managing temperature. Its advanced features include VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, ADC Sensor, Cools at 52 degree C, Stabiliser free operation, and more. It also offers Copper With Ocean Black Protection to prevent parts from rusting.

B0CSDKZTP7-2

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC: This AC has the best power efficiency due to its 5-star power saving rating. It also has a convertible 6-in-1 which provides users the flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements. It also offers a 10-year compressor with gas charging. It also offers features such as VIRAAT, HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection, ADC Sensor, Ocean Black Fin Anti Corrosive, and more.

B0BQ3MXML8-3

4. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC: It comes with an inverter compressor for energy efficiency and has a lowest-noise operation. It includes features such as super convertible 5-in-1 cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus protection, Ocean Black Fin, and more. It comes with a 4-star rating for energy efficiency, therefore, it could be a great option.

B09CDW377C-4

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 13:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Specifications compared- Which is a better smartphone to buy

OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Specifications compared- Which is a better smartphone to buy
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition launched in India; Check price, specs and more

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition launched in India; Check price, specs and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets