Best LG 1.5 ton split ACs to buy- Check out the top air conditioner models and deals on Amazon

The peak of summer is here with a temperature rising to more than 50 degrees Celsius. With extreme weather conditions, people have started to invest in advanced technology air conditioners (ACs) for effective air cooling. If you are exploring options and brands for ACs, then LG is one of the trusted brands for providing features that cater to users' needs. To help you with your research, we have compiled a list of the best 1.5-ton split LG ACs.

List of Best Selling Products

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC: If you have a room size of up to 170 square feet then this 1.5-ton LG AC could be a great choice. It offers several features such as ‎Sleep Mode, Dust Filter, and a 5-star energy efficiency rating. The system can remove 4600 kW of heat energy per unit of time. The LG AC also features a rotary compressor with changeable speeds and a wide rotating frequency range.

2. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC: It's an AI-powered convertible 6-in-1 AC to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per user requirements. It also offers CFM Air Circulation and Ambient Temperature for managing temperature. Its advanced features include VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, ADC Sensor, Cools at 52 degree C, Stabiliser free operation, and more. It also offers Copper With Ocean Black Protection to prevent parts from rusting.

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC: This AC has the best power efficiency due to its 5-star power saving rating. It also has a convertible 6-in-1 which provides users the flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements. It also offers a 10-year compressor with gas charging. It also offers features such as VIRAAT, HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection, ADC Sensor, Ocean Black Fin Anti Corrosive, and more.

4. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC: It comes with an inverter compressor for energy efficiency and has a lowest-noise operation. It includes features such as super convertible 5-in-1 cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus protection, Ocean Black Fin, and more. It comes with a 4-star rating for energy efficiency, therefore, it could be a great option.

