Best smart TVs from Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus and more to buy in 2024 during Amazon sale

Amazon Sale 2024: Finding the perfect television can be a daunting task with the myriad of options available in the market. However, Amazon Deals has made the selection process easier by offering a range of top-selling smart TVs online, perfect for an immersive entertainment experience in India.

List of Best Selling Products

Here are the top 5 picks from the Amazon Sale Today:

1. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

B0B8YTGC23-1

Experience crisp visuals and smart functionality with the Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV. Boasting HD Ready resolution and an LED panel, this television delivers clear and vibrant images on its 32-inch screen. Seamless access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video is facilitated by the built-in Content Guide feature. Additionally, ConnectShare Movie enables direct enjoyment of movies and music from USB drives, while Dolby Digital Plus sound ensures a cinematic audio experience.

2. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

B0BVMLNGXR-2

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV offers a combination of smart features and vivid display. Featuring HD Ready resolution and LED technology, it presents crisp visuals on its 32-inch screen. With Fire OS 7 and Alexa-enabled voice control, accessing favorite apps like Prime Video and Netflix is effortless. Switching between DTH TV channels and OTT apps is seamless, and immersive sound quality is ensured with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X support.

3. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

B0CH33P1PV-3

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV delivers entertainment and convenience. Its HD Ready resolution and HDR 10 support provide vibrant visuals, complemented by access to apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video via Google TV. With a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate and rich sound quality supported by Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, this smart TV offers a seamless streaming experience.

4. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

B09VCHLSJF-4

Experience stunning visuals and smart features with the OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support deliver lifelike images on the bezel-less 43-inch screen. With multiple connectivity options and immersive sound quality supported by Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding, this TV offers a premium viewing experience.

5. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

B0C4YF5GPN-5

The Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV provides an immersive viewing experience with Full HD resolution and HDR10 support. Enjoy clear visuals on the 40-inch LED screen with wide viewing angles. Seamless connectivity options, coupled with high-fidelity speakers and Dolby Audio support, ensure an enjoyable entertainment experience. Accessing favorite apps like Netflix and YouTube is made easy with Google TV and a voice-enabled smart remote.

With these top picks from the Amazon Sale 2024, Indian consumers can elevate their entertainment experience with quality smart TVs that offer both convenience and immersive viewing.